Report: Bucs release veteran LB Deone Bucannon before trip to London

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released veteran linebacker Deone Bucannon Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.
Buccanon, 27, was in his first season with the Buccaneers, registering three tackles in the team’s first five games.
He was drafted by the Cardinals in the first round of 2014.
The Bucs face the Carolina Panthers Sunday in London.
LATEST STORIES:
- Search ongoing for 3rd suspect in cop trial witness slaying
- Matt Lauer accused of raping NBC colleague in Ronan Farrow’s book
- IKEA recalls thousands of infant bibs due to potential choking hazard
- Police charge 3 after finding ‘mummified’ body in shed
- White House and Democrats fight over rules for impeachment