Report: Bucs release veteran LB Deone Bucannon before trip to London

This is a 2019 photo of Deone Bucannon of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL football team. This image reflects the Tampa Bay Buccaneers active roster as of Tuesday, May 21, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released veteran linebacker Deone Bucannon Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Buccanon, 27, was in his first season with the Buccaneers, registering three tackles in the team’s first five games.

He was drafted by the Cardinals in the first round of 2014.

The Bucs face the Carolina Panthers Sunday in London.

