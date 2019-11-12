Bucs release former 1st round pick Vernon Hargreaves

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Vernon Hargreaves (28) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released former first round pick Vernon Hargreaves.

The cornerback and Wharton High School graduate was drafted by the Bucs in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft.

“After thoughtful consideration over the past few weeks, Bruce and I came to the conclusion that we needed to make this change,” said Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht. “We are disappointed that it did not work out here for Vernon and we wish him continued success moving forward.”

Hargreaves started all nine games this season and had one interception he returned for a touchdown. He was benched Sunday for “lack of hustle.”

Welp, asked #Bucs Bruce Arians what he expects from a veteran like Hargreaves (benched Sunday for lack of hustle). His answer, “Don’t put that on tape.” Today, Hargreaves is gone (from @NFLSTROUD) — Dan Lucas (@WFLADan) November 12, 2019

