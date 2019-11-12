Breaking News
REPORT: Bucs release former 1st round pick Vernon Hargreaves

Bucs release former 1st round pick Vernon Hargreaves

Buccaneers Saints Football_1536769253851

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Vernon Hargreaves (28) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released former first round pick Vernon Hargreaves.

The cornerback and Wharton High School graduate was drafted by the Bucs in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft.

“After thoughtful consideration over the past few weeks, Bruce and I came to the conclusion that we needed to make this change,” said Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht. “We are disappointed that it did not work out here for Vernon and we wish him continued success moving forward.”

Hargreaves started all nine games this season and had one interception he returned for a touchdown. He was benched Sunday for “lack of hustle.”

