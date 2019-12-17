Records and injuries on the mind of Bucs head coach

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) Despite key injuries on the offensive side of the football, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are riding a four-game winning streak, thanks to an impressive 38-17 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

On Monday, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians praised the players as well as the coaching staff for adjusting under unusual circumstances, during News Channel 8’s exclusive ‘Bucs with B.A.’ interview.

The Bucs entered the game without wide receiver Mike Evans who strained his hamstring last week in the Indianapolis Colts game.

On Sunday, receivers Chris Godwin and Scotty Miller were lost to the same injuries. The result was a complete team effort with quarterback Jameis Winston throwing passes to 11 different players. The star on offense was wide receiver Breshad Perriman who hauled in a career-high 113 yards receiving and caught three touchdown passes.

In the process, Winston became the first NFL quarterback ever to post back to back games of 450-plus passing yards. Winston finished the day with a career-high 458 yards and threw four touchdown passes.