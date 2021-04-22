Received a text message from Tom Brady? Unfortunately, you’re not the only one

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is interviewed on the field after the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It finally happened to me.

While I was sitting at my desk in the sports office likely staring at a computer screen, a notification flashed across my phone. I grabbed it thinking it was, in the following order, my mother, my grandmother, or a random response to my string of Instagram stories from the previous evening.

I threw three passes and I could not complete one of them.

I had received a text message from Tom Brady and I, obviously, had to post the proof on Twitter.

Now, I am well aware I did not receive a personalized message from the GOAT. However, I still had to regain my composure because I did not expect to see his name on my phone. I typically exchange messages with my family and my friends during the day, not the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

What did Tom tell me in the text message and why did I receive the message in the first place?

I will answer that second question here and, in case you forgot the rules, you should not text him on game days.

Tom sent me, as well as millions of other humans, the following message. He started it with a casual, “What’s up guys, happy Thursday.”

Tom sent the message to clarify the comments he posted to his Instagram story earlier on Thursday. He is clearly not supportive of the NFL changing the rules surrounding jersey numbers and he wanted to explain his stance on the matter.

Brady is feeling a certain way about the jersey numbers so he posted about it on his story and he sent an explanation in a txt message …



“Basically, the whole point of the number limits are to help offenses and defenses both, identify who’s in a legal position and where people can go,” said Tom. “What’s the point of the rule if you’re gonna keep expanding it?!”

The new rule permits quarterbacks, punters, and placekickers to wear numbers one through 19 while defensive backs can wear numbers one through 49. The numbers one through 49 and 80 to 89 apply to running backs, tight ends, and wide receivers. The linebackers can wear numbers one through 59 and 90 to 99.

The offensive linemen have to choose a number between 50 and 79 and, although the defensive linemen can choose from those numbers too, they can also wear a number between 90 and 99.

Are you overwhelmed yet?

Tom seemed to be both overwhelmed and annoyed but, thankfully, he had the ability to send an explanation to the masses.

“Happy Thursday to you, Tom.”

I think that that is the message I am going to send to him because it is definitely not a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game day.