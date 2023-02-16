TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Although the question as to who the next quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be next year remains, one thing for certain is that Dave Canales will be the man to help guide the future QB and the Bucs’ offense.

On Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported that the Bucs were expected to hire the Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach as their new offensive coordinator, and on Wednesday, Canales made the move official by tweeting a thank you to the Seahawks organization, players, fans and staff.

“Humbled by my time with @Seahawks and honored to have worked with some of the best talent in the game,” Canales wrote. “Thank you to the players, coaches, administration and the 12s for the memories. Thrilled for what’s to come, absolutely. But in this moment, I’m thankful for 13 years!”

A day later, on Thursday, Canales announced that he’s officially joining the team as the new OC and is already “ready to get to work.”

“Let’s go @Buccaneers!” Canales tweeted. “Ready to get to work, get better every day, and win some championships! Thankful to be part of The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Nation! Let’s Get It!”

Canales spent 13 seasons working alongside Pete Carroll and Seahawks’ quarterback Geno Smith and former Seahawks’ QB Russell Wilson.

Now, he’ll join Todd Bowles’ staff in Tampa Bay, filling the vacant spot left behind by Byron Leftwich, who was dismissed almost a month ago.

According to the NFL, Canales emerged from a long list of candidates interviewed by the Bucs. By accepting the job, the 41-year-old will make a “massive career change.”

Not only will Canales be switching coasts and working new a whole new offense and quarterback, but he’ll also be separating from Carroll’s coaching for the first time in his career.

Canales first joined Carroll back in 2009 at USC and has been with the head coach in Seattle ever since 2010. It can be assumed that Canales’ roles with Carroll ranged from offensive quality control coach to wide receiver coach to quarterbacks coach most recently, according to the NFL.