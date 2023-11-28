TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles and his wife, Taneka, had an idea years ago, and now it’s finally coming to fruition.

Their idea? Implementing a new and improved sensory room at Raymond James Stadium for those with developmental disabilities, which was inspired by their 13-year-old son, Tyson.

“Speaking for a mother of a kid who didn’t speak until he was 5 years old. He did not walk until he was 3 years old. We’ve had milestone after milestone with Tyson,” said owner and CEO of Beyond the Bleacherz Exclusive Womenswear and president of the Bowles23 Foundation Taneka Bowles.

The Bowles are renovating another sensory room at Raymond James, which should be finished within the next few weeks.

“God has blessed us so much. To be able to accomplish and progress so much. To get to a place like this, where he’s like, ‘Mom, we can help other kids?’” said Bowles.

“He also loves the bench. The bench is a touch bench, and it lights up,” said Bowles.

“The colors are really important. There are certain colors that are really important to incorporate for children. We looked at color schemes. We looked at different ideas, different things, like touch and feel,” said Behavior Specialist Danielle Ethier, M.S.

“There’s no cause, there’s no cure, there’s just treatment. Just stay focused. Stay with the kid. Throw every therapy you could possibly imagine and find what sticks, but just never, ever give up,” said Bowles.