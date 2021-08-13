Raymond James Stadium gets ready to welcome back fans for Bucs’ first preseason game

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up to welcome fans back to Raymond James Stadium for a new season of football. The Bucs first preseason game to set for Saturday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“As Bruce Arians said we are going for two and it all starts Saturday night,” said Brian Ford, Chief Operation Officer for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fans can expect to see many of the same COVID-19 safety protocols that were implemented last season. Things like mobile ticketing, cashless concessions, and touchless devices inside bathrooms.

Masks are recommended for fans, especially while indoors at the stadium. However, all staff will be wearing masks at indoor locations throughout the stadium.

“We upped our game to get through 2020 to be successful and we are not going to turn back. If things progress and we need to make other changes we will make them and we will adapt,” added Ford.

There is also a no bag policy in affect for this season. Fans can bring in one clutch no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″

The Buccaneers are set to take on the Bengals Saturday night for the first preseason game. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. You can watch the game on News Channel 8. You can also catch our pregame show at 7 p.m.