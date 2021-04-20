QB Ryan Griffin staying with Bucs for 2021 season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert, right, and Ryan Griffin pose with the Vince Lombardy trophy during a celebration of their Super Bowl 55 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs with a boat parade, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed to terms with one of their backup quarterbacks, Ryan Griffin. He became an unrestricted free agent in March.

Griffin, who joined the team off of waivers on Sept. 6, 2015, is embarking on his seventh season with the Buccaneers. He previously played for the New Orleans Saints after entering the league as a college free agent in 2013.

Griffin has only appeared in two regular season games in his NFL career, completing two of four passes for 18 yards. However, he has seen a fair amount of action in preseason games.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ other backup quarterback, Blaine Gabbert, is still an unrestricted free agent.

