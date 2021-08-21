Preseason Week 2: Buccaneers set to face Titans at home, looking for first preseason win

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to face the Tennessee Titans during the second week of NFL preseason.

The Bucs fell to the Cincinnati Bengals 19-14 during Week 1.

Fans didn’t get to see much of Tom Brady and the rest of Tampa Bay’s regulars last Saturday. Second-round draft pick Kyle Trask, who the Bucs are grooming as a potential successor to Brady, entered midway through the third quarter. The former Florida star completed 4 of 15 passes for 35 yards and was sacked twice.

The Titans-Buccaneers game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on WFLA News Channel 8.

