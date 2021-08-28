Preseason finale: Tampa Bay Buccaneers lead 13-0 against Houston Texans in 2nd quarter

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to face the Houston Texans in their preseason finale.

The game will kick off at 8 p.m. on WFLA News Channel 8.

The Buccaneers are looking for their first preseason win after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans at home.

Below you will find the latest updates on the game:

SECOND QUARTER

11:43 — Tom Brady with a hand-off to Ronald Jones II for 13 yards, touchdown.

Buccaneers 13 | Texans 0

FIRST QUARTER

10:18 — Tom Brady passes to Chris Godwin for 24 yards, touchdown. Extra point is no good.

Buccaneers 6 | Texans 0