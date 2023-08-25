TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — From 1999 to 2002, the Buccaneers were unstoppable in the playoff sense. With each of those seasons ending with a playoff berth, Tampa Bay set a franchise record for their four consecutive playoff appearances.

Following the Bucs Super Bowl victory over the Oakland Raiders in 2002, the Bucs wouldn’t see another playoff match until 2005 and wouldn’t come close to matching the franchise record until this season.

Since 2020, Tampa Bay has reached the playoffs every season (21, 22), but that was during Tom Brady’s reign. Now that Bucs’ head coach Todd Bowles officially named Baker Mayfield QB1, a new question has formed.

Ahead of the Bucs’ final preseason matchup on Saturday, Your Official Bucs Station, News Channel 8, is asking Bucs’ fans: Will the Buccaneers match a franchise record and make the playoffs for the fourth straight season?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Baltimore Ravens Saturday night at Raymond James Season for their final preseason game.

