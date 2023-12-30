TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the opportunity to make franchise history on Sunday afternoon as they host NFC South rival New Orleans Saints.

From 1999 to 2002, the Buccaneers were unstoppable in the playoff sense. With each of those seasons ending with a playoff berth, Tampa Bay set a franchise record for their four consecutive playoff appearances.

Following the Bucs Super Bowl victory over the Oakland Raiders in 2002, the Bucs wouldn’t see another playoff match until 2005 and wouldn’t come close to matching the franchise record until this season.

Since 2020, Tampa Bay has reached the playoffs every season (21, 22), but that was during Tom Brady’s reign.

However, starting quarterback Baker Mayfield has taken over the ship, guiding the Bucs to what could be another playoff berth. During Tampa Bay’s four-game winning streak, Mayfield has thrown for 1,010 yards and nine touchdowns vs. one interception.

So, ahead of the Bucs-Saints matchup, Your Official Bucs Station, News Channel 8, is asking Bucs’ fans: Will the Buccaneers match a franchise record and make the playoffs for the fourth straight season?

Kickoff for Sunday’s game at Raymond James Stadium is set for 1 p.m. Fans can follow along for live updates on WFLA.com.