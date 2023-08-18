TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers regular season is right around the corner, and while the team has been perfecting plays and leaning into their new roles, there’s one position that hasn’t been filled – the starting quarterback.

When the Bucs signed veteran QB Baker Mayfield in the offseason, fans assumed he’d be the starter. But as the preseason progressed, head coach Todd Bowles made it clear that QB Kyle Trask won’t be ruled out as a starter.

While Mayfield has the NFL game reps under his belt, Trask already has chemistry with several of his Bucs’ offensive teammates, thus putting the two quarterbacks in a competition for the role.

Since Bowles has yet to announce who the official starter will be, come Sept. 11, Your Official Bucs Station, News Channel 8, is asking Bucs’ fans who they would like to see as Tampa Bay’s starting quarterback.

Who would you like to see as the Bucs starting QB? https://t.co/8rZqDfyxvW — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) August 18, 2023

The Buccaneers have two preseason games left, with the next game taking place Saturday night against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Fans can watch the game only on WFLA News Channel 8.