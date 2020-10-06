Police: Goat named ‘Tom Brady’ reported loose in San Diego

San Diego Police and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

SAN DIEGO (WFLA) – Even though the Buccaneers played in Tampa this weekend Tom Brady was spotted in San Diego on Sunday.

The San Diego Police Department said they received a call regarding a goat on the loose in the tailgate lot near Petco Park on Sunday.

SDPD said the goat was apparently running around the lot before the owner of the animal had retrieved the goat and left the area before officers arrived.

“Officers are responding to reports of a goat running around the area of tailgate lot in downtown. The latest is the owner has the goat and is walking him back to his vehicle saying he was a BAAAAAAAD goat. The owner and his goat left the area prior to police arrival,” the department tweeted.

The department said a couple of hours later that officers later found the man and his goat elsewhere downtown and learned the goat’s name: “Tom Brady.”

That didn’t stop the department from — jokingly — advising that Mr. Brady stay area from the Petco Park area, citing the curse of the billy goat that plagued the Chicago Cubs organization from a World Series title for 108 years.

“Earlier, we made a post about a #goat being BAAAAAD and was on the loose in tailgate lot. The owner and the goat left before we could make it to the parking lot. However, we found the man and his goat in another part of downtown. You’ve goat to be kidding, his name is [Tom Brady] We politely asked Tom Brady stay away from Petco Park because of the Curse of the Billy Goat the Chicago [Cubs] had. We can’t have that around our [Padres],” the department tweeted.