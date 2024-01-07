TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Bucs are traveling back to Tampa after securing the win on the road against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

“It was a hard win because they didn’t even score a touchdown. It was very frustrating. I spent a lot of it pacing,” Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan Tranise Wilson said.

Tampa Bay clinched the spot in the playoffs, barely scraping past the Panthers, winning 9-0, and fans know they will need to do more than what they put on display tonight.

“Touchdowns. We don’t just need field goals. They need to work on— the line needs to hold, and we need to score some touchdowns,” Wilson said.

“This was my 10th season as a season ticket holder. [The win] means a lot. Especially now that we have Baker Mayfield. And to have this happen after Tom Brady is amazing,” Bucs fan Julie Smith said.

Football fans packed Walter’s Press Box in Tampa for the game, as excitement filled every pocket of the restaurant. Fans shared that it is something special to watch your favorite team with the community.

“Playoffs are always the best. You know, the season didn’t start off— we weren’t anticipated to be that good. But for us to win the NFC South, that’s an awesome outcome for us,” Bucs fan Matthew Sandbergen said.

While fans are anxiously waiting for another win, they are taking it one game at a time.



