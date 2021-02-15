PHOTOS: Remembering former Bucs WR Vincent Jackson

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson has died at the age of 38.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Monday the retired NFL player was found dead in a Brandon hotel room. His death is under investigation.
Jackson was drafted by the San Diego Chargers in 2005. He signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012 and retired in 2018.
Before his retirement, Jackson helped co-host Daytime TV.
“Tampa’s home for us,” he told former Daytime host Cyndi Edwards. “This is where my family plans on staying.”