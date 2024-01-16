Video above shows fans filing into the stadium, players warming up, and more.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It was a magical night in Tampa Bay as Baker Mayfield led the Bucs to a 32-9 Wild Card victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

Even as the stands stood empty ahead of the primetime matchup, the atmosphere inside Raymond James Stadium felt electric — you could feel the excitement and momentum building for the team that was written off before the season even began.

Not only did the city show up for its hometown team, but several stars were also in attendance, including New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and professional wrestler Ric Flair, who served as the Bucs’ Captain of the Krewe. Several Tampa Bay Rays players also showed their Bucs’ pride. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor was also spotted at the game.

Additionally, Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King, and Yolanda Renee King were the honorary Bucs’ team captains for the MNF game, which was held on MLK Jr. Day.

While the Buccaneers and Krewe are rejoicing this Victory Tuesday, relive the magical Wild Card playoff victory with these pictures and videos.

Take a look at some of the photos captured during Monday night’s Wild Card matchup:









Birthday wishes do come true!

Bucs’ quarterback Baker Mayfield



Tampa Mayor Jane Castor with her longtime partner, Ana Cruz.

Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King, and Yolanda Renee King ahead of the Bucs-Eagles matchup

ESPN’s Monday Night Football crew





Bucs’ head coach Todd Bowles

Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts



ACTION SHOTS: Here’s a look at some of the game photos between the Bucs and Eagles:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver David Moore (19) celebrates a touchdown by Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver David Moore runs for a touchdown after making a catch against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) is sacked for a safety in the end zone by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Anthony Nelson (98) during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin celebrates his touchdown catch against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Spectators call the attention of players working out prior to an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield scrambles against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III (24) successfully defends the deep pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6)during an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Signage is displayed before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

The family of Dr. Martin Luther King is honored before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) goes up for a pass as Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III (24) defends during an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III (24) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) celebrates a defensive stop during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

A game view if shown of Raymond James Stadium before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Trey Palmer (10) breaks free for a long touchdown run during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce walks off the field following an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers won 32-9. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) celebrates after his catch during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50), Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Logan Hall (90), and Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) share a laugh as the walk to the field before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) can’t make a deep catch as Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry (24) defends during an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Ric Flair spotted walking at Raymond James Stadium

Bucs’ star wide receiver Mike Evans walking off the field after the victory

Baker Mayfield excitedly yells, “Let’s go!” following the game