Video above shows fans filing into the stadium, players warming up, and more.
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It was a magical night in Tampa Bay as Baker Mayfield led the Bucs to a 32-9 Wild Card victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.
Even as the stands stood empty ahead of the primetime matchup, the atmosphere inside Raymond James Stadium felt electric — you could feel the excitement and momentum building for the team that was written off before the season even began.
Not only did the city show up for its hometown team, but several stars were also in attendance, including New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and professional wrestler Ric Flair, who served as the Bucs’ Captain of the Krewe. Several Tampa Bay Rays players also showed their Bucs’ pride. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor was also spotted at the game.
Additionally, Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King, and Yolanda Renee King were the honorary Bucs’ team captains for the MNF game, which was held on MLK Jr. Day.
While the Buccaneers and Krewe are rejoicing this Victory Tuesday, relive the magical Wild Card playoff victory with these pictures and videos.