PHOTOS: Buccaneers players, family members celebrate Super Bowl LV win

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV.

This second Super Bowl franchise win couldn’t be any sweeter for the players as they won the big game at home in Raymond James Stadium.

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with his daughter Vivian Brady after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with his child after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Steve McLendon #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers leaves the field with his children after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 and Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: head coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receives a Gatorade shower afer winning Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Fireworks erupt after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

If you are looking to join the celebration with some new championship gear, Dick’s Sporting Goods locations across Tampa Bay will be opening early to residents Monday at 7 a.m.

Bucs fans will also have to stay tuned as the City of Tampa is expected to announce details regarding a Super Bowl parade in the coming days.