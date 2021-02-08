PHOTOS: Buccaneers players, family members celebrate Super Bowl LV win

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV.
This second Super Bowl franchise win couldn’t be any sweeter for the players as they won the big game at home in Raymond James Stadium.
If you are looking to join the celebration with some new championship gear, Dick’s Sporting Goods locations across Tampa Bay will be opening early to residents Monday at 7 a.m.
Bucs fans will also have to stay tuned as the City of Tampa is expected to announce details regarding a Super Bowl parade in the coming days.