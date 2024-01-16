TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers turned their successful division title season into a run into the postseason.

The Bucs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 32-9 Monday night, advancing to the NFC Divisional round against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

After Monday’s game, News Channel 8’s Karen Loftus joined Scott Reynolds from PewterReport.com to look at how the Bucs dominated the Eagles and what the team needs to do to avenge a regular-season defeat at the hands of the Lions.

The Bucs will face the Lions in the Motor City on Jan. 21. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.