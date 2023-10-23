TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered their second-straight defeat, 16-13 to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

After the game, News Channel 8’s Karen Loftus discussed the storylines from the game with Scott Reynolds of PewterReport.com.

The Bucs fell to 3-3 overall, dropping to second place in the NFC South, behind the Falcons.

While frustration fills the fan base, the team is not forcing changes yet. The Bucs turn around quickly to play another game Thursday night at the Buffalo Bills.