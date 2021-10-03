Patriots fans react to Brady’s return to New England with ‘Traitorade’ drink

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WESH) – A drink on the menu at Smug Brewing Company in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, is gaining a lot of popularity these days, and not because of its good taste.

“Yeah that hurts a lot,” said co-owner Robert DeRosa. “It’s like watching your ex go out with a more successful person.”

He’s talking about the motivation for the Traitorade beer that he and his team created when Tom Brady announced that he would be leaving the New England Patriots to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“The mindset was ‘Ahh, Tom Brady is leaving. We need to make him a sour beer because we’re all sour and oh, Florida key lime so we threw that all in there,’” DeRosa said.

DeRosa and Smug Brewing Company made the drink all in good fun, and felt now was the perfect time to bring the drink back with Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium to play against a team he led successfully for 20 seasons.

Come Sunday night though, DeRosa will be watching the game with all the other Brady fans and former fans but will be torn about which team he wants to see win.

“I don’t know if I want him to lose or if I want him to win,” he said. “We’ll see during the game how I feel.”