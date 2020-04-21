Patriots and Buccaneers discussing Rob Gronkowski trade, reports say

Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Buccaneers

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots are reportedly discussing a trade involving tight end Rob Gronkowski.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, both teams have discussed the trade prior to Thursday’s draft.

Gronkowski has one year and $10 million left on his contract.

Earlier this week, Rob Gronkowski told the Andy Cohen show that he’s not “totally done” playing. And not when it comes to playing with Tom Brady.

