Parts of Brady’s week 1 performance was ‘unusual,’ Arians says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – “He looked like Tom Brady in practice all of the time so it is kind of unusual to see that in the ballgame.”

Bruce Arians, the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, admitted he was surprised to see Brady looking “uncomfortable” on the field against the New Orleans Saints.

Brady threw two costly interceptions. He also fumbled the football but he managed to recover it.

“It is the situation where all that verbiage when you’re under the gun is different,” said Arians in a press conference on Monday afternoon. “And, now, you’re getting hit for the first time too. It is all different.”

Brady threw the first interception in the second quarter. He tried to connect with Mike Evans. Unfortunately, he put the ball into the hands of the Saints when Evans incorrectly cut the route short.

“It was not cover two,” said Arians. “It was quarters coverage and Mike should have been splitting, going down the middle, and never stopping.”

The second interception resulted in a pick-six for the Saints but, according to Arians, Brady will be able to bounce back from this performance.

“He knew he did not play very well and it is not what he expects from himself nor what we expect,” said Arians. “I would anticipate him to have a little more grit and a little more determination this week.”

The Buccaneers will play the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday.

