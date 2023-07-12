TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Let’s throw it back to the 1970s, Tampa Bay.

On Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers revealed the latest version of the iconic Creamsicle uniforms with a star-studded video.

Filmed in St. Pete and set during the time of disco and flared pants, the announcement video features current Bucs stars Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Lavonte David, and Antoine Winfield alongside team legends Mike Alstott, Derrick Brooks, and Ronde Barber.

Tampa Bay supporters comedian Bert Kreischer and make-up entrepreneur Jaclyn Hill also star in the video.

The highly anticipated return of the orange, white and white uniforms and helmets marks the first time in more than a decade that the team will dawn its original look inspired by the inaugural 1976 season.

The Bucs sported their Creamsicle uniforms until 1996 and then once a year from 2009 to 2012.

While fans have waited years for the jerseys to make a return, the Buccaneers said the revival is part of a larger celebration, as the franchise is celebrating a nearly 50-year-old institution in Tampa Bay.

“Our fans have waited a decade to see our players back in these classic Creamsicle jerseys, and we are excited to celebrate our rich legacy when we debut these one-of-a-kind uniforms on Oct. 15th against the Detroit Lions,” Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford said. “As we begin this new era of Buccaneers football, we aim to honor those who have played a vital role in our Club’s journey while also appealing to a new generation of fans who will drive our future success.”

Our legacy continues. pic.twitter.com/HbkrvoAJDZ — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) July 12, 2023

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will sport the classic Creamsicle jerseys during their Week 6 matchup at Raymond James Stadium against the Detroit Lions on Oct. 15, but fans can get their hands on them now.

Any fan wanting to purchase a jersey can follow this link or stop in at the Bucs Team Store at Raymond James Stadium.

The store is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 12 to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Additionally, the team has created a dedicated page on its website – click here for the Creamsicle homepage.