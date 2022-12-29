TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Thursday marks an important day for considerably the greatest quarterback of all time. Even though Tom Brady has already re-written the record books through his 23-year career, today marks yet another milestone for the goat.

At just 22 years, 8 months, 13 days (8,292 days) old, Tom Brady was selected 199th overall on Day 2 of the 2000 NFL Draft.

That day came full circle on Dec. 29, because it’s been exactly 22 years, 8 months, and 13 days (8,292 days) since Brady was drafted meaning he has spent half of his life in the NFL.

Since Brady joined the league in 2000, he has changed the game and broken numerous records along the way.

At 45 years old, Brady is the NFL’s oldest player, in fact, his youngest Buccaneers teammate, rookie Logan Hall, was born a week after Brady was picked up by the New England Patriots.

However, for the seven-time Super Bowl champion, his days of playing might not be over anytime soon after he said he wasn’t contemplating retirement right now.

As for the remainder of his 2022 season, Brady will look to punch a ticket to his 14th straight postseason with a Week 17 win against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.