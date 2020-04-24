Tristan Wirfs: Who is the newest Tampa Bay Buccaneer?

Breaking News
(AP photo)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With the 13th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have selected Tristan Wirfs.

Wirfs is an OT from Iowa who has a rare athletic ability for someone his size and can play both RT and LT.

The 6’5″ and 320-pound Wirfs has a wrestling background that shows up on tape, and he can manhandle defensive linemen.

His NFL.com analysis from the combine describes him as a right tackle with an “elite body type and freaky testing potential.”

The Buccaneers selected Wirfs 13th overall after trading up from spot 14 with the San Francisco 49ers.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

