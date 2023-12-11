TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive line surprised 70 children from Heart Gallery of Tampa by shopping for all their Christmas presents.

“The joy that they had screaming and all excited because, I mean, my mom tried making Christmas a really special time and that was our favorite time of the year, so being able to have them come out and experience this and have a blast doing. Bucs offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs said. “It was awesome.”

This is the second year “O-Line Lights Up Christmas” has happened.

“For these kids to maybe just forget a little bit for a little while of the struggles and the adversity that they’re facing, because they get up and they pick it up every day, and so I would love for a few hours for them to just forget about that, and to be able to feel loved and valued,” Heart Gallery Program Director Christy Lee said.

The donations are made from the Buccaneers offensive lineman: Silas Dzansi, Matt Feiler, Luke Goedeke, Luke Haggard, Robert Hainsey, Ryan Jensen, Cody Mauch, Nick Leverett, Logan Stenberg, Aaron Stinnie, Justin Skule, Brandon Walton and Tristan Wirfs.

However, the Holiday cheer doesn’t stop there.

In addition to the players’ donations, Offensive Line Coach Joe Gilbert and Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin contributed to Monday’s shopping spree.

“Being that they’re foster care kids, maybe some of them have not had the best Christmas in the past, so hopefully something that they can really cherish and look back on when they’re older,” Mauch said.

“She was in the hair care section and she helped me pick out some hair care stuff and then one and then one day she was just my mentor and I was just like I remember you and then she basically helped me get out of my comfort zone a little bit,” said Icsis Moore with the Heart Gallery. “I’m really grateful for that. She’s helped me become who I am right now.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation also helped out. Every single child received a $400 shopping spree and a $100 Nike gift card.