‘Nothing like this’: Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski enjoy first Super Bowl boat parade in Sunshine State

TAMPA (WFLA) – Mayor Jane Castor led a parade of champions in the City of Tampa on Wednesday, as thousands of people lined the shores of the Hillsborough River to celebrate a Super Bowl victory with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But before setting sail and starting the party, the mayor had a chat with quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Gronk told the mayor everyone planned to “have a great time and turn up like no other.” Castor replied that was fine as long as no one fell off the boats or dropped the Lombardi Trophy.

And just when you thought things couldn’t get any better, there was a GOAT in a boat. The Super Bowl MVP himself spoke exclusively with News Channel 8, your official Bucs station, from his own boat.

“I’m so happy for our team and everyone gets to experience this today,” he said.

Rod Carter asked the seven-time Super Bowl champion if Wednesday was the first boat parade of his career.

“Yeah, there were duck boats before but they were freezing cold,” Brady told him. “It was nothing like this today.”

The team went down the Hillsborough River, stopping at the Port of Tampa Bay for a team-only celebration.

At one point during the parade, Brady was captured on video tossing the Lombardi Trophy from his boat across the water to one of his offensive weapons who were in the wide receiver and tight end boat. That brought wild cheers from fans and players.

For the Tampa Bay players and the team’s fans, celebrating their first Super Bowl win since 2003 was the main attraction on Wednesday.

“We brought a championship to the city,” linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul said. “We humble, we having fun, and we’re gonna do it again next year.”