‘Not going to be any surgery involved’: Bruce Arians provides update on Sean Murphy-Bunting’s elbow injury

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sean Murphy-Bunting, a staple at the cornerback position for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, dislocated his elbow in the first quarter of the first game of the season.

The extent of the injury and the length of the recovery remained unclear in the following days.

However, the Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians shared an encouraging update on Friday afternoon.

“Do not think we need surgery and it’s going to be anybody’s guess as far as how long but there is not going to be any surgery involved,” confirmed Arians, “and we hope we can get him back some time.”

In the meantime, Jamel Dean and Ross Cockrell are stepping up in his absence.