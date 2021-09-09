No pressure: Bruce Arians says Bucs are prepared to attempt back-to-back championships

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The NFL season kicked off Thursday night in Tampa – right where it ended last year with a Super Bowl LV win for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

The Bucs now begin their run for a possible back-to-back championship at home. And at the helm is head coach Bruce Arians.

His expectations for this season have never been higher, and Arians has everything is in place to win another Championship. But in a recent one-on-one exclusive interview with Stacie Schaible, he said he doesn’t feel pressure trying to repeat.

“I think pressure is something that you feel when you’re not prepared. Our guys will be prepared, our staff is prepared,” he said. “You know, the ball bounces funny ways but you gotta go out and play.”