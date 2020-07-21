NFLPA tells players there’ll be no preseason games in 2020

TAMPA (WFLA) – As the NFL and NFLPA work to shape what this year’s training camps will look like amid the pandemic there is one thing that will be missing, preseason games.

During an NFLPA call on Tuesday, it was said there would be no preseason games this year, according to a report by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Multiple outlets reported on Monday that the NFL offered to scrap all preseason games.

The players’ association had sought no preseason games and the league had reduced the exhibition schedule to two games. But on Monday evening, the NFL said it would eliminate those preseason contests and also would offer players 18 days for acclimation, up from seven days. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the offer has not been made public.

Pelissero says additional updates include 80 player roster sizes for training camp, as well as agreements on voluntary or high-risk opt-outs and stipends if games are lost.