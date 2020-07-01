LIVE NOW /
NFL to cut 2020 preseason to 2 games, report says

Buccaneers

Courtesy: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA (WFLA) – The NFL preaseason will be cut from four games down to two.

According to Pro Football Talk, week one and week four have been scrapped with the league expected to make an official announcement on Thursday.

The Buccaneers games that would be affected would be against the Steelers in Pittsburgh on August 14 as well as the Septemeber 3 game against the Cleveland Browns.

According to WFLA Sports Director Dan Lucas, that means a change could be on the way for games at Raymond James Stadium this fall.

