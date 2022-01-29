NFL players react to reports of Tom Brady’s retirement

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) points toward the sidelines prior to an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady is expected to announce his retirement.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has mulled the decision since the Bucs lost against the Los Angeles Rams one week prior to the report.

Former teammate Julian Edelman, who played with Brady on the New England Patriots, was quick to post on Twitter saying, “Thanks for the memories, babe. @TomBrady.”

TB12, which was co-founded by Brady tweeted,” 7 Super Bowl Rings. 5 Super Bowl MVPs. 3 League MVP Awards. 22 Incredible Seasons. Thank you for it all, You win or you learn.”

The company also tweeted, “There are no failures, only lessons. When you fall you need to pick yourself up with greater enthusiasm than you went down. Now we look back on an incredible season, learn our lessons, and get up… because even greater things are coming.”

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes with the Kansas City Chiefs tweeted, “[Goat Emoji].”

Bucs Wide Reciever Chris Godwin tweeted, “The best ever. Congratulations bro @TomBrady grateful to have gotten to share the field with you! Much love fam [Goat Emoji].”

Bucs linebacker Devin White tweeted, “Congrats to the greatest QB to ever lace em up on a helluva career

@TomBrady.”

