Some NFL fans left ticketless with no refunds ahead of Bucs game in London

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With less than a month to go before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head across the pond to play in London, some fans are left without tickets and without refunds.

British travel company Thomas Cook collapsed earlier this week, impacting hundreds of thousands of travelers. According to NBC Sports, the collapse has left many fans who bought tickets to upcoming NFL games in London without tickets.

The Chicago Bears and Oakland Raiders are kicking off the four-game NFL tour in England on Oct. 6 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Buccaneers play the following week at the stadium, on Oct. 13 against the Carolina Panthers. The final two London games – the Cincinnati Bengals vs. the Los Angeles Rams and the Houston Texans vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars – will be played at Wembley Stadium.

NFL UK released a statement saying the organization hasn’t received any details from Thomas Cook and says they can’t refund anything purchased through the collapsed travel company.

“We continue to focus on the impact on NFL fans who purchased tickets for this year’s London Games through Thomas Cook. Unfortunately, NFL UK has not received any details on ticket purchasers from Thomas Cook, nor has NFL UK received payments for any tickets sold by Thomas Cook. NFL UK is unable to offer refunds on any tickets, travel or accommodations purchased through Thomas Cook.” NFL UK

NFL UK is urging customers to contact their credit card company or travel insurance for refund information.

Fans who purchased tickets through Thomas Cook can also submit a request for the opportunity to repurchase game tickets from NFL UK, the organization says. Fans are instructed to submit their email booking confirmation, contact information and ticket information to game-specific emails set up by NFL UK. The deadline to submit for the

For Buccaneers fans, the email is TCBuccaneers@nfl.com. The deadline to submit your information is Friday, Sept. 27 at 11:59 p.m. You can check the NFL UK website for all the information you need to include in the email.

