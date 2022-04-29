TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended up not taking any first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, but Friday will be a busy night for the staff.

The Buccaneers had the 27th pick of the first round, which took place Thursday in Las Vegas. Once they were on the clock, however, the team traded out of the first round and gave up their pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who selected Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd.

In exchange, the Buccaneers received the first pick in the second round – the 33rd overall pick of the draft.

With that 33rd pick, the Bucs selected Logan Hall, a defensive end from Houston.

Tampa Bay also picks 60th overall in Round 2, 91st overall in Round 3, 133rd overall in Round 4 and 248th overall in Round 7. They have a compensatory pick in Round 7 as well, the 261st overall pick.

General manager Jason Licht pointed to the value of the rounds in his pre-draft press conference earlier this week.

“Initially you think, well maybe it’s not going to be as strong, but it does look like a draft [where] there’s going to be some good players in the mid rounds, for sure,” Licht said. “There may not be 30 guys that you think are legit first-round picks but there’s going to be a lot of good players in the middle rounds.”

Follow Dan Lucas and Karen Loftus on Twitter for updates on the NFL Draft.