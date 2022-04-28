TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The 2022 NFL Draft is finally here, but it will be a while before Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans find out who their team’s newest player will be.

The Bucs have the 27th pick of the first round, but could trade down to acquire more mid-round selection picks. General manager Jason Licht pointed to the value of those rounds in his pre-draft press conference.

Tampa Bay has the 60th overall pick in Round 2, the 91st overall pick in Round 3, the 133rd overall pick in Round 4 and the 248th overall pick in Round 7. The Bucs also have a compensatory pick in Round 7 – the 261st overall pick.

The 2022 NFL Draft is being held in Las Vegas this year. The first round began at 8 p.m. ET Thursday.

LIVE UPDATES (most recent updates will appear at top):

Round 1, Pick 4:

The New York Jets, with the fourth overall pick of the draft, selected Cincinnati cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Round 1, Pick 3:

With the third overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans selected LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

Round 1, Pick 2:

The Detroit Lions selected defensive end Aidan Hutchinson out of Michigan with the second overall pick of the draft.

Round 1, Pick 1

With the first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Travon Walker. Walker is a defensive end from Georgia.

Check back for the latest draft updates, and follow Dan Lucas and Karen Loftus on Twitter.