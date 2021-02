TAMPA, FL – AUGUST 16: Wide receiver Vincent Jackson #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium during a preseason game against the Miami Dolphins on August 16, 2014 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff McBride/Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The NFL community is mourning the loss of former Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson.

Jackson was a three time Pro Bowl wide receiver, twice with the Chargers (2009, 2011) and once with the Bucs (2012).

Support from former teammates, players and coaches have since poured in.

We are all mourning the loss of our beloved @VincentTJackson.



His wife and family ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time. — Jackson In Action 83 (@JIA83Foundation) February 15, 2021

RIP V Jack — Donovan Smith (@DSmith_76) February 15, 2021

Man I’m seeing the news about #VincentJackson and man it’s tough to hear and Read!!! 😔😔🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) February 15, 2021

Man… just got home out of the blizzard. Vincent Jackson passed away??



He was a damn good football player.. I’m absolutely bummed for everybody involved. Gone way too soon. Rest easy boss man. — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 15, 2021

This can’t be real. I’m in shock. What a great teammate and overall good dude. — Akbar Gbajabiamila (@Akbar_Gbaja) February 15, 2021

Repeat: check in on your people. Regularly. — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) February 15, 2021

Rest in Peace to one of the greatest Bears of all time 🙏 🐻🏈 pic.twitter.com/yRsONSsbPB — Northern Colorado FB (@UNC_BearsFB) February 15, 2021

Man, no way. Praying for Vincent Jackson’s family. Dude was 3 years younger than me. Rest In Peace brother — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) February 15, 2021