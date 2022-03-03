NFL combine reveals concerns, possible solutions for Buccaneers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFLA) The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will address many potential holes in their lineup in two weeks with the beginning of NFL free agency.

But the process of acquiring talent in the NFL Draft begins now at the NFL Scouting Combine.

One wave will lead to the next and as head coach Bruce Arians said, if a team can get to the draft with 70 percent of the roster intact, the seeds of success are in place.

News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas spoke with Jon Ledyard of PewterReport.com about the state of the Bucs at the Combine, the reaction to a potential quarterback solution and which players stand out in the build-up to the Draft.

A popular prospect among the pool of offensive linemen is Boston College guard Zion Johnson.

Johnson confirmed that he had a formal meeting with Arians in Indianapolis but intends to meet with several other teams.

Johnson is an interesting and timely player to follow because of the sudden retirement of Bucs guard Ali Marpet. He has also embraced the Center position on the offensive line at the Senior Bowl, showing a versatility that could make him a draft target of the Buccaneers.