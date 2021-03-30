NFL approves 17 game schedule, Bucs to play Colts on the road

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Football League officially approved a 17 game regular season schedule on Tuesday afternoon. The addition of the 17th game will start with the 2021 season.

“You might as well embrace it because it is coming,” Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians stated in a Zoom meeting only hours before the announcement.

The additional game for the Buccaneers sends them to Indianapolis to play the Colts.

The NFL also eliminated one of the four preseason games. The Buccaneers will have two preseason games at home this season.

Coach Arians is a fan of the change.

“I like the three,” Arians said. “The fourth one was usually all guys that were just trying to make that final cut and you were not playing anybody that was injury risk of playing in your first two ball games so I think it still gives the guys plenty of time to get on tape for you and for other teams to see and show what they have.”

The full 2021 schedule will be released later this spring.