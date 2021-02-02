NFL announces cannons will not be fired during Super Bowl LV

TAMPA (WFLA) – The NFL has issued a cannon ceasefire in Tampa Bay.

An NFL spokesperson tells 8 On Your Side that the ritual of the firing of the cannons from the pirate ship in the north end zone of the stadium will not take place during Super Bowl LV when the Buccaneers score or enter the red zone.

The cannons will only be fired during team introductions and if the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl.

Raymond James Stadium, on the day, of Super Bowl LV is considered neutral territory.

The Buccaneers released a statement on Tuesday night following the announcment:

“The firing of the cannons after big plays is a tradition that defines what it means to be a Buccaneer fan and serves as a signature element of our home game experience at Raymond James Stadium. However, we also acknowledge and understand the NFL’s position with regards to maintaining the integrity of a neutral site atmosphere for Super Bowl LV. While the cannons may not fire in their typical fashion, we look forward to showcasing parts of our tradition while working within the league’s guidelines.”