TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Buccaneers find themselves once again in a situation of replacing one of their top offensive linemen this season.

Center Ryan Jensen suffered an injury in training camp and has yet to return, left tackle Donovan Smith missed time early in the season, and now right, tackle Tristan Wirfs is expected to miss several weeks with an ankle injury.

With that, it presents another chance for Josh Wells to start at right tackle.

“Tristan’s one of my best friends on the team and [I] don’t want to see it happen to him but it’s an opportunity [for me] to help the team win,” Wells said. “[I’ll] be me and do the best I can.”

Wells filled in for Smith at left tackle earlier this season, but also has game reps at right tackle when he came-in for Wirfs last postseason, midway through the Eagles game. He also played in their divisional round game against the Rams.

“I’m just ready,” Wells said. “I’m ready for the opportunity. I think it’s important – there’s a standard to be met and it’s my job to fill in and do the best I can.”

“Josh is tough,” said Head Coach Todd Bowles. “He’s played in the game a long time. He’s not Tristan, obviously. He just has to make sure he does the things that he knows how to do and make sure he plays his ballgame. He doesn’t have to try to be anybody else. He’s tough. He understands the game well. He understands the scheme and the game plan, so we expect him to step in and play well.”

“I have a lot of confidence in Josh,” said Bucs running back Rachaad White. “He’s been around the league for a good minute. Obviously he’s a professional. He’s a great human being, a great guy. He puts a lot of time in in the film and work in on the field and obviously he’s been ready and has stepped in before. Obviously it sucks to lose Tristan but I have a lot of confidence in Josh.”