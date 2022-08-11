TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have announced new offerings at Raymond James Stadium ahead of the team’s first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday.

The team previously announced that “The Krewe’s Nest” will open at the stadium. The additional 3,600 seats will increase the stadium’s capacity to nearly 70,000, according to the Buccaneers.

Patrons at the Krewe’s Nest will be able to purchase food and beverage items from their seats through food vendors throughout seating locations.

The team has also introduced an expedited entry lane with partner Fifth Third Bank. The team and the bank debuted a team-branded debit card in July that provides cardholders with perks, including access to the fast lane, as well as discounts throughout the stadium.

All guests will have a new selection of food offerings throughout the stadium.

Those with access to the Hyundai Club and East Stadium Club will be able to choose from PDQ and Aussie Grill, as well as specialty food items like a New York strip sandwich, pork carnitas tacos, calzones and Brauhaus pretzels.

New offerings on the main concourse of the stadium include a footlong hot dog, loaded yucca fries, loaded tater tots and bang bang shrimp tatchos.

New items in the upper concourse include bacon and cheese all beef burger, pork carnitas tacos, citrus chicken nachos and a portable cart with healthy options.

Raymond James Stadium continues to be a cashless facility, but there are reverse-cash ATMs throughout the stadium. Parking lots are also cashless. There is a no-bag policy for all events.

Buccaneers season passes and ticket information can be found online.