TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The holidays are about spending time with your family and loved ones, and what better way to spend the day before a major holiday than with your dad at football practice?

Ahead of Thanksgiving, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a surprise visitor when star quarterback Tom Brady’s eldest son Jack, 15, showed up to participate at practice.

“It’s the best. I had him out here for training camp last year which was amazing for a dad. It was pretty special. The more I can be around him, the better it is,” said Brady during a press conference.

Following practice, Brady shared a bittersweet photo to his Instagram account of Jack throwing a football while he proudly watched.

“❤ My inspiration ❤,” Brady captioned the picture.

When asked what he had to be thankful for this Thanksgiving, Brady said it was a hard question to answer because he’s a “lucky guy” and that there are a lot of blessings in his life.