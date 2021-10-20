‘My biggest goal is to make guys miss’: Leonard Fournette continues to thrive with Bucs

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Leonard Fournette added another nickname to the list as we saw the emergence of “Thursday Night Lenny” against the Eagles. Fournette had his second-most productive game of the season, trucking guys and juking them. Of those two techniques, he shared what his favorite was.

“My biggest goal is to make guys miss,” Fournette said. “Go back to the Eagles game — you kind of try to put that fear in them early. Then on the back end of the game, they didn’t want to tackle at all. So that’s the biggest thing. It’s even with the penalty — my biggest thing growing up, our coach Jabbar Juluke always taught us ‘a cool head wins a hot game.'”

Going hand-in-hand with Fournette’s continued success with the Bucs, it seems to translate to his personality, being happier and having more fun, in general, these past 13 months with Tampa Bay.

“Oh totally,” said Bucs Head Coach Bruce Arians. “When you’re out there playing and you’re playing good, you’re going to be confident. You’re going to show a little more emotion than if you’re sitting on the bench.”

“I’m happy here,” Fournette said. “Very happy. I was happy probably my first year at Jacksonville but it’s like it’s back to that. I’ve got one year under my belt with a great group of guys and I love it here. And they love me, so, same.”

Fournette has led the Bucs in rushing yards in five of their six games this season. The only one he didn’t was when Tom Brady led the team with 14 rushing yards in their game against the Rams.

Through six weeks, Fournette leads the team with 332 rushing yards on 78 carries and three touchdowns. But not to be overlooked is his reliability in the pass-catching game too. Fournette’s caught 25 of the 30 passes thrown his way for 213 yards. He’s still looking for that first receiving touchdown of the season.