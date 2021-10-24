MUST SEE: Tom Brady gives hat to boy who ‘beat brain cancer’ during Bucs-Bears game

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s a moment one boy will never forget. Noah Reeb not only got the chance to talk to the man who helped him “beat brain cancer” but even received a gift from him.

Near the end of the Buccaneers-Bears game, Tom Brady ran over to the sidelines to hand Reeb a Crucial Catch hat. The specialized hat is part of the NFL’s mission to fight cancer.

This is what it's all about 💪 https://t.co/8uA9H3pUD0 pic.twitter.com/YYwgcv2ah9 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 25, 2021

During the game, Reeb and his father could be seen from the stands holding a sign that read, “Tom Brady helped me beat brain cancer.”

After chatting with the star quarterback and receiving the hat, the young boy was overcome with emotion.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) hands a hat to cancer survivor Noah Reeb and his father during a NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

Cancer survivor Noah Reeb and his father smile after Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) handed him a hat during a NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

During post-game interviews, a reporter asked Brady what it was like to not only see the boy’s sign but to have that memorable experience with Reeb.

“That was really sweet. You know obviously tough kid, man. Puts a lot in perspective of what we’re doing on the field. In the end, it doesn’t mean much compared to what so many people go through,” said Brady. “You know we all try to make a difference in different ways and I think so many guys commit time to their foundations, to doing good things for the world, and the NFL does a lot of great things… I always think you know, do the best you can do you know under any circumstance so that was nice to see.”