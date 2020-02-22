Monte Kiffin selected to Bucs Ring of Honor

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2008, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin looks on during an NFL wildcard football playoff game in Tampa, Fla. These days, the “Tampa 2” defense, directed and perfected by Kiffin under Tony Dungy, is to professional football teams what emailing is for people under 30. It’s still playable, but missing much of its prior market share and panache. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The architect behind some of the greatest defenses in Buccaneers history will be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor this fall.

Monte Kiffin who spent 13 seasons as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defensive coordinator, will be the 14th person inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor at Raymond James Stadium.

The Glazer Family surprised Kiffin with this news on Friday evening during what was already a surprise 80th birthday party for Kiffin in the stadium’s Hall of Fame Club.

Kiffin is the longest-tenured coach in Buccaneers franchise history and in his 13 seasons as a coach the defense, ranked in the top 10 in yards allowed 11 times and in points allowed 12 times. That included eight top-five finishes and two number-one rankings, in 2002 and 2005.

The date of Kiffin’s induction ceremony will be set after the NFL’s 2020 game schedule is released in April.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

