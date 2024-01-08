TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s a rematch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been waiting for.

With the Bucs’ 9-0 victory over the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Tampa Bay clinched their third consecutive NFC South title and playoff appearance for the fourth straight year. While the Bucs celebrated their hard-fought win, all eyes were drawn to the playoff matchup board.

Following the conclusion of Sunday’s games, the playoff seeding was set – and for the Bucs, their Wild Card matchup has a little bit of fire behind it as they’re set to face the Philadelphia Eagles – the same team who handed Tampa Bay their first loss of the season…on Monday Night Football.

The Bucs and Eagles first met back in Week 3, when Tampa suffered a humbling 25-11 loss.

However, a lot has changed since that September matchup, with the Bucs having to raise their play to reach the playoffs, winning five out of their last six games.

The Eagles, on the other hand, began their season with a 10-1 start but fizzled out down the stretch, losing five out of their six games.

Heading into their Wild Card matchup on Monday Night Football, both teams will navigate the practice week with both quarterbacks suffering injuries.

Bucs’ quarterback Baker Mayfield, who sustained a rib injury against the Saints Week 17 meeting, suffered an ankle injury early Sunday, noticeably limping, despite finishing the game.

Eagles’ star quarterback Jalen Hurts is also nursing an injury after dislocating a finger on his throwing hand. He left the team’s season finale against the New York Giants on Sunday. Philadelphia went on to lose 27-10.

Regardless of what happened early on in the season, Bucs’ head coach Todd Bowles is preparing his team for the “tough” meeting.

“Well, either way, it’s the playoffs. It’s going to be tough. We can use the extra day right now,” Bowles said Monday. “Next week, we’re probably [going to] need a couple extra days, but you don’t get to work it that way. We play who we play, we play when we play, and we line up and go.”

And although Tampa Bay might’ve suffered a loss early on in the season, Bowles is confident his team will be able to navigate Philadelphia’s offense and defense – even with injuries.

“I don’t think it compares at all. It’s about the same for the most part. It doesn’t compare because we played [the Philadelphia Eagles] so early in the year. We were still growing, [and] I’m sure they were still growing. You know, playoff time is different, it’s one and done, everybody is nicked up, everybody is hurt, it’s just a matter of who makes the most mistakes,” he said.

The Buccaneers will host the Eagles on Monday, Jan. 15, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The Wild Card playoff game will kickoff at 8 p.m. on ESPN.