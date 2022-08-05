TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans left practice early on Friday due to an apparent injury.

According to the Buccaneers website, Evans did not need help walking to the training room, but he did “appear irritated.”

The report on the website stated Head Coach Todd Bowles “did not seem overly concerned” after practice, but he didn’t have a chance to check on Evans personally at that point.

“I saw him walk in,” said Bowles. “He might have tweaked a hamstring but I’ll see when I go inside.”

At the same practice, the Buccaneers welcomed back Chris Godwin, though he was not yet taking part in full-team drills.

Godwin suffered an ACL tear on Dec. 12.

The Buccaneers kick off the NFL preseason against the Miami Dolphins on Aug. 13.