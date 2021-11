Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) celebrated after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Don Montague)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Mike Evans now stands alone for the most total touchdowns in Buccaneers history.

Evans tied Mike Alstott with his 71st career touchdown last Sunday at Washington.

Evans has now scored in four consecutive games and is averaging a touchdown reception per game so far this season, putting him on pace for a career-high 17 scores.

He already owns every major receiving record in Bucs history, and if he keeps up his performance could be on his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.