Mike Evans 1 TD away from tying Mike Alstott for most total TDs in Bucs history

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) celebrated after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Don Montague)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Buccaneers’ return to action Sunday against the Washington Football Team could include a history-tying record for the pewter and red, as long as the ball lands in the hands of one important individual.

Wide receiver Mike Evans needs to score one touchdown in order to tie Mike Alstott for the most total touchdowns in team history.

Currently, Evans has 70 touchdowns with the next closest player being James Wilder with 46 touchdowns.

According to the Buccaneers, Evans will join a group of Hall of Famers as the only five players in NFL history with 70+ touchdowns and 8,500+ receiving yards through 115 career games.

So far this season, Evans has scored eight total touchdowns, with the most happening during Week 7 against the Chicago Bears (3). He has also racked up a total of 544 receiving yards and 39 receptions.